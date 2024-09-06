For parents of students
THE EDITOR: As children go back to school, maybe some parents will resonate with this. It’s been published in a book but I thought I’d offer it here as well.
My Child
Seems like only recently you were born
The years have flown by
It's true what they say
Treasure those precious moments
You'll fondly reflect on them one day
Like the first time you said, "Mama"
The games that we played
A jeep was a chocolate cake
And that was okay
The ramps made of books sprawled on the floor
Goodnight Moon we read and many more, like, I Love You Little One
That has not changed
You're taller, you're caring in numerous ways
You're really the highlight of many days
The kind things you do
The thoughtful words you say
All make me feel blessed in a special way
Thanks be to God who did a wonderful job
Of giving me a magical love.
RENUKA RIA MARAJ
via e-mail
