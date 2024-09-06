For parents of students

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: As children go back to school, maybe some parents will resonate with this. It’s been published in a book but I thought I’d offer it here as well.

My Child

Seems like only recently you were born

The years have flown by

It's true what they say

Treasure those precious moments

You'll fondly reflect on them one day

Like the first time you said, "Mama"

The games that we played

A jeep was a chocolate cake

And that was okay

The ramps made of books sprawled on the floor

Goodnight Moon we read and many more, like, I Love You Little One

That has not changed

You're taller, you're caring in numerous ways

You're really the highlight of many days

The kind things you do

The thoughtful words you say

All make me feel blessed in a special way

Thanks be to God who did a wonderful job

Of giving me a magical love.

RENUKA RIA MARAJ

via e-mail