Why I'm leaving after 10 years

As Keron Rose prepares to relocate to Thailand, he shares his reasons for leaving TT. - Photo courtesy Kyle Archibald

IN a candid discussion on X, formerly called Twitter, Kyle Maloney, co-founder of Tech Beach, captured a sentiment that resonates with many in our nation today.

"I see many people struggling to find their footing in Trinidad, and I know that if they changed their location, they would thrive big-time," Maloney said.

This thought-provoking statement reflects not just the experiences of individuals feeling stagnant in Trinidad but also those, like myself, who have come to realise that staying may no longer be the best option.

After ten years of building a life and business and contributing to the growth of digital business in TT, I’ve made the difficult decision to leave.

This choice didn’t come lightly, nor did it come without deep reflection. TT is where I transformed, found my passion and nurtured my brand.

Last week I spoke about why I chose Thailand of all places, but this week, I wanted to share why I decided to leave TT.

Foreign-exchange crisis: A looming threat to businesses

One of the main reasons for my departure is the ongoing foreign-exchange (forex) crisis. Anyone doing business in TT knows how debilitating this is. The shortage of US dollars has severely limited entrepreneurs and businesses from operating at full capacity, forcing many to struggle just to stay afloat.

For years, I’ve tried to navigate this, opening US bank accounts abroad to keep things going, but it’s exhausting.

When your country’s banking system restricts access to international markets, growth stalls. I see no relief ahead, and the measures to address the forex issue are too slow and inadequate.

When businesses need US dollars to thrive but can only access a fraction, how can our economy progress?

Crime: A daily threat

Next, we must confront the elephant in the room – crime. It’s no secret the crime rate has spiralled out of control.

According to the latest crime index, we now rank seventh globally, with murders and violent crimes happening daily.

This isn’t the TT I moved to a decade ago.

For many of us, the daily threat of crime has become so ingrained in our lives that we’ve adapted in ways we didn’t even realise. Some now hesitate to go out at night, others avoid certain areas entirely and even mundane tasks like opening a gate or walking to a car require a heightened sense of vigilance.

We aren’t just living – we’re surviving. And it’s exhausting. At what point do we say: enough is enough? We are living in an extremely traumatised environment, one where people find more solace in coping rather than tackling problems head-on.

Alignment: Finding a place that nurtures growth

At 37, I’ve realised that alignment is crucial – personally, professionally and geographically.

Too often, we overlook how important it is for where we live to match our values and goals.

TT has given me so much, helping me build my Droid Island and Digipreneur brand, and I’m forever grateful for that. But as I move into a new chapter, I need an environment that fosters my growth. Thailand provides access to a thriving expat community, proximity to top tech regions and a cost of living that will give me more flexibility in building my business.

It’s not about giving up on TT, but about finding the right fit for my future

Conclusion: Embracing the digital age

As I leave TT, I want to make it clear that this isn’t an abandonment of my commitment to the Caribbean. Thanks to the digital age, I can work from anywhere.

Moving to Thailand won’t change my work in the region – it will enhance it.

I’ll be able to immerse myself in one of the world’s most advanced regions, learning new technologies and business practices, and bringing those insights back to help the Caribbean grow.

Over the past decade, I’ve done well here because I came with a blueprint from my time in Canada. That gave me a benchmark to see where we were falling behind.

But after ten years, the world is moving forward rapidly, particularly in digital marketing and tech, and TT has been stagnant. To keep growing, I need to be where the advancements are happening.

For the last ten years, I’ve poured my knowledge into the Caribbean, and now it’s time for me to be poured back into. Living in Thailand, close to tech hubs like Singapore and China, will allow me to soak up the latest developments.

This move isn’t just personal – it’s a strategic step to keep contributing to the region. The digital age lets me live in one place and still make a difference in another.

I’m excited for this new chapter and I look forward to sharing it with you.

Keron Rose is a digital strategist who works with businesses to build their digital presence and monetise their platforms.

Learn more at KeronRose.com or listen to the Digipreneur FM podcast on Apple podcast, Spotify, or Google podcasts.