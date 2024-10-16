Angostura's HR manager resigns

Cindy Wilson. - Photo courtesy Angostura

Cindy Wilson has resigned as executive manager of human resources at Angostura Holdings Ltd, effective December 31.

This was announced in a material-change disclosure published on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange website on October 15.

The announcement of her resignation comes a month after Angostura celebrated its 200th anniversary.

Wilson joined Angostura in April 2023, with almost two decades of HR experience, and was appointed executive manager in February.

Her resignation follows other notices of change in management.

On September 23, businesswoman Tricia Coosal was appointed a director of Angostura.

Curtis Durity resigned as executive manager of local sales with effect from June 24. Melissa Sophia Charles-Barber resigned as executive manager of marketing from February 26.

And Angostura's CEO Laurent Schun will serve solely in an advisory capacity for the remainder of his tenure, which ends in January 2025

For the first half of the year, ending on June 30, Angostura reported a 15 per cent decline in profits in its summary consolidated financial statement.

The company is the home of the world-famous Angostura bitters and produces premium alcoholic beverages.