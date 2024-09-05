Where to make ministry cuts?

THE EDITOR: In a radio interview on Monday, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly sought to put into perspective the challenges faced by her ministry to meet the demands for repairs to schools. She explained that only $150 million was available in the ministry’s budget this year to tackle this problem. She noted that it was insufficient to meet the demands.

The minister explained that a substantial portion of the ministry’s $5 billion plus budget allocation is spent on recurrent expenditure such as salaries of teachers, ministry staff, school security, school feeding programme, free books, free school transportation and much more.

What surprised me was that, after that reasonable explanation, both the TT Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) and the National Parent Teacher Association (NPTA) leaders doubled down on their demand that the minister must find the money to effect repairs.

I challenge both leaders to advise the minister where to make the cuts in the allocations. Will it be from wages and benefits or the school feeding programme, or from free transportation of students, or free books, or from school security? Where?

And that is the challenge. One of the easiest things to do is make demands, be critical and to ride on emotions. Paying for those demands is quite another matter. It may be a good idea for the ministry to engage TTUTA, the NPTA and others to find innovative ways to resolve the infrastructure problems.

There are two primary schools in the area where I live – Nipal Presbyterian and Poole Presbyterian – which can serve as models of proactive action by principals in proper maintenance of the schools.

At Nipal, principal Anil Rampersad, working with the PTA, was able to air-condition the entire building. At Poole Presbyterian, principal Kelvin Mohammed has undertaken a number of projects that enhanced the learning environment without grumbling and complaining.

We need more innovators and fewer complainers if we are to successfully manage hard times.

HARRY PARTAP

Tableland