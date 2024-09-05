Netballer Samantha Wallace-Joseph signs for Louborough Lightning

Netballer Samantha Wallace-Joseph will represent Louborough Lightning for the 2025 season. - Courtesy Louborough Lightning

TRINIDAD and Tobago netballer Samantha Wallace-Joseph has joined reigning Netball Super League (NSL) champions Louborough Lightning for the 2025 season.

The goal shoot returns to the top flight after she was released by New South Wales Swifts by mutual agreement in June. Wallace-Joseph joined the Swifts in 2017 and has been a key figure in the team’s success, playing 84 games and securing Premierships in 2019 and 2021.

For the new season, Wallace-Joseph joins the 2024 SNL winners alongside new recruits Rose Berri Neil, who spent three years at London Pulse, South American international Shadine vsn der Merwe and former Vitality Rose and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Jodie Gibson.

In April, Wallace-Joseph apologized for a social media post which caused hurt to members of the transgender community, saying it was “taken out of context”. It was not confirmed if this was part of the reason she and the Swifts parted ways.

The decision for the club and athlete to cut ties came mere months after Wallace-Joseph returned from a two-year hiatus owing to knee surgery.