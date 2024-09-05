Firefighters union seeks clarity on Chief Fire Officer's tenure

Chief Fire Officer Arnold Bristo - Photo by Roger Jacob ]

The Fire Services Association Second Division has written to the Prime Minister asking if Chief Fire Officer Arnold Bristo requested an extension beyond the mandatory retirement age.

At a media conference on September 4 and later, in a statement, the association said recent information suggested that Bristo might be granted an extension of service beyond the mandatory retirement age of 60. Bristo is expected to turn 60 on December 20.

The statement said, “Given the seriousness of this matter, the Fire Service Association Second Division took immediate steps to verify the accuracy of the rumours by instructing our legal team to write to the honourable Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on August 12.”

The association is yet to receive a reply from Dr Rowley.

The association, via its president Keone Guy and general secretary Marcellus Simon, said it “firmly opposes any extension of service for the Chief Fire Officer, especially in light of the numerous capable individuals within our ranks who are prepared to take on this critical role.”

The association said the service was grappling with severe challenges such as a shortage of essential equipment, inadequate personnel, an ageing fleet of appliances, an almost decades-long delay in promotions to key offices, increased deaths and injuries to fire officers and crumbling infrastructure.

The association said new leadership was required to address those issues.

“Moreover, the association is concerned about the adverse effects such an extension could have on the acting and substantive appointments of officers who are junior to Mr Bristo. Our members have expressed significant dissatisfaction with the possibility of an extension, and it is crucial that their concerns are addressed.”

The legal letter sent to Rowley was dated August 12.

Similarly, police commissioner Erla Christopher-Harewood was given a one-year extension of her position after reaching 60 in May last year.

In August, the association spoke publicly on a lack of personal protective equipment and having no suitable trucks. It also then said the fire service was on the “brink of absolute and total collapse.”

The letter sent to Rowley by the association’s attorney, Kenneth Thompson, said there was “lurking doubt” by the association that Bristo’s service would be extended but credible sources indicated Bristo made an application for the extension.

“The basis of the association’s doubt as regards the grant of the extension of the service being sought is the non-existence in the legal framework of any provision authorising the grant of the same.

“Such extension of service would be ultra vires the constitution of Trinidad and Tobago and the Fire Service Act, chapter 35:50.”

It added that the association believes Bristo served with distinction but is satisfied meritorious service justifies neither the buyout of an officer’s vacation leave nor the grant of an extension of his service.

Attempts to contact Bristo were unsuccessful.