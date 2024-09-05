ESPN secures rights to show English Premier League

Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba, left, and Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo battle for the ball during the English Premier League match at the American Express Stadium in Brighton, England on August 24, 2024. -

ESPN has secured the exclusive broadcast rights to the English Premier League (EPL) across the Caribbean region.

The landmark deal will allow football fans throughout the region to enjoy live action of one of the world's most popular football leagues, directly through ESPN. Anyone with access to ESPN will now be able to watch the English Premier League's exciting matches.

A Digicel media release said, "In addition to the standard ESPN channel, Digicel+ customers will have access to a special all-access channel called ESPN Extra. To celebrate this exciting partnership, Digicel+ customers can enjoy ESPN Extra as part of a Freeview promotion until September 16. ESPN Extra offers EPL content 24/7, including live matches, in-depth analysis, behind-the-scenes interviews, and replays, ensuring fans don’t miss a moment of the action."

After the Freeview period ends on September 16, customers can continue to experience the full breadth of EPL action by buying ESPN Extra as an add-on to their Digicel+ package. This will give fans access to exclusive Premier League content, making Digicel+ the ultimate choice for EPL viewing in the Caribbean.

“We are excited to offer our customers access to the Premier League through ESPN,” said Karl O’Connor, Group Chief Operating Officer of Digicel+.