St George's students hot but happy in refurbished school

Joshua Flarey, 12, of form 1 walks onto St Goerge's College compund before the start of the school day on Tenth Street, San Juan, September 4. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

STUDENTS at St George’s College say apart from the heat in the classrooms, they are happy with their renovated accommodation.

Students and staff returned to the school in Barataria on September 2, after being housed at the University of TT's Valsayn campus for two years while the school was being refurbished.

Form one and form two students went to school on September 2 and 3, and the other students started school on September 4.

When Newsday arrived at 7 am that day, the majority of students being dropped off were form-one and form-two students and those who transferred to the school for form six.

Parents said they were initially worried about sending their children to school on September 2, as they were unsure whether it was ready.

Newsday visited the school on August 30, and saw hallways covered in dust, water-soaked chairs stacked in piles in classrooms and at the side of the school, and unfinished windows.

But parents told Newsday their children had no issues on Monday and Tuesday and met clean classrooms.

Several parents, though, said they believed school officials could have communicated with them more promptly.

One said: “If you are sending your child to a school and you are hearing this (negative news), you will think twice about it. I even considered a transfer, but my child’s mind was made up and they wanted to go to this school.”

A mother said the school has asked parents to contribute to buying fans for the classrooms. She said other parents had told her they have no problem buying the fans, as they are for their children’s comfort.