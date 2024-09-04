High turnout expected for Tobago October carnival

TOBAGO October Carnival Association interim chairman Dexter Sandy is predicting that this year’s event will have a larger turnout of participants.

The island’s third annual carnival takes place from October 25-27.

With less than eight weeks to go before the eagerly anticipated event, Sandy told Newsday, “Definitely, we are seeing an increase in interest across the majority of bands. We are seeing where band registration has increased across J’Ouvert, night mas and the parade of the bands. So we expect that this carnival will have a larger turnout of domestic and international participants.”

In terms of band registration so far, Sandy said the Tobago Festivals Commission has confirmed there are 30 J’Ouvert bands, 13 night mas bands, 17 contemporary bands and five traditional bands for the October 27 competitions.

He added bands have been doing heavy marketing.

“I know that bands are all out in a gear doing their marketing and advertising all their costumes and offerings for sale as we speak.”

He said on August 23, a meeting concerning the parade route was held with all stakeholders, including masmen, members of the steelpan fraternity and promoters.

Representatives from the Tobago Emergency Management Agency, TT Police Service, Fire Service, Tobago Regional Health Authority and Environmental Management Authority were also involved in the discussions.

“We would have discussed a full operational plan in terms of mapping out what is going to happen over the carnival weekend, all those plans are in train.”

Sandy said there will be follow-up discussions about the route as the event draws closer.

The THA has not yet revealed the budget for this year’s October carnival. However, there is expected to be an increase in private sector involvement.

The Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation said the budget for last year’s carnival was estimated at $12,590,660, which covered subventions to interest groups, logistics, infrastructure and other related expenses.

The figure represented a decrease in the actual spend from the inaugural investment in the Tobago October carnival in 2022.

In 2022, the THA had initially planned to spend $17.5 million on the October carnival but the final cost was between $12-$13 million.