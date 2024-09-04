Another dengue patient dies
One more person has died of dengue, bringing the death toll to 12.
There has been no increase in the number of laboratory-confirmed cases since the last update on Friday.
In its epidemiological update on Wednesday, the Health Ministry said there were 1,053 laboratory-confirmed cases of dengue fever and 12 laboratory-confirmed deaths.
The update said a total of 851 yellow-fever notices have been issued to property owners/occupiers, directing them to clean up their surroundings.
It said of these, 43 have thus far been identified for the consideration/institution of legal proceedings for non-compliance.
Comments
"Another dengue patient dies"