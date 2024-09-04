Another dengue patient dies

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh. - File photo by Venessa Mohammed

One more person has died of dengue, bringing the death toll to 12.

There has been no increase in the number of laboratory-confirmed cases since the last update on Friday.

In its epidemiological update on Wednesday, the Health Ministry said there were 1,053 laboratory-confirmed cases of dengue fever and 12 laboratory-confirmed deaths.

The update said a total of 851 yellow-fever notices have been issued to property owners/occupiers, directing them to clean up their surroundings.

It said of these, 43 have thus far been identified for the consideration/institution of legal proceedings for non-compliance.