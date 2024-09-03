2 held in Southern Division
Southern Division police arrested two men on September 3 in a warrant exercise.
They arrested a 27-year-old man from Railway Line in St Madeleine in connection with a report of wounding and shooting with intent, which occurred on May 18.
They also arrested a 38-year-old man from Borde Narve Road, Cipero Road, in connection with a report of a burglary on March 6.
A police statement on September 3 said in response to the disturbing increase in violent crimes involving guns in the division, Snr Supt Brian Soodeen and ASP Phillip co-ordinated the intelligence-led operation.
The exercise, which took place between 3 am and 8 am, saw a team of officers visit six locations, where they executed warrants for several people in connection with serious crimes.
No charges have been laid and investigations are ongoing.
