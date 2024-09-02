Works Ministry dealing with concerns about bridges

A freshly-paved portion of Bridal Road, Chaguanas showing signs of cracking along the roadway on September 2. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE Works and Transport Ministry says it is addressing infrastructural concerns with respect to the Bridal Road Bridge, Cunupia and the Perseverance Road Bridge, Chaguanas.

The ministry gave this assurance in a statement issued on September 2.

In that statement, the ministry expressed concern that statements made by Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed about both bridges created a "misleading narrative of the ministry’s rigorous standard of certification of its infrastructural projects, which can cause unnecessary panic and fear."

Before the official opening of the Bridal Road Bridge on August 30, the ministry said its Programme for Upgrading Roads Efficiency (PURE) Unit was fully aware that additional works were required as the project was 95 per cent complete.

With respect to the Perseverance Road Bridge, the ministry continued, its Highways Division is still in the process of conducting other ancillary works at the site of the bridge.

The ministry said it is aware of the urgent need to restore access and connectivity to motorists and commuters, "who traverse these major thoroughfares with the anticipated increase in traffic at the start of the new school term."

The ministry added that the PURE unit and the Highways Division "will continue to undertake the necessary works to ensure the Bridal Road Bridge and Perseverance Road Bridge are fully complete."

With respect to the latter, the ministry reminded motorists that the vehicular weight limit on the Perseverance Road Bridge is 5 tonnes and the bridge is only open to light motor vehicular traffic at this time.

The ministry also advised the public that it is mandatory for it to ensure "that all infrastructure projects are structurally sound and are of the highest quality before use by motorists and commuters."

At the reopening of the Perseverance Road Bridge on August 30, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said problems at the bridge were linked with to a box culvert built there 25 to 30 years ago.

"Obviously over time, we had some erosion from the river and that would have caused some underscoring."

He said efforts were made to pin the bridge to bring it back into service immediately.

"What we have done now, is put the bridge on our bridges programme. It will take a while obviously."

Sinanan said a new bridge will have to be designed, funding has to be sourced and tenders issued to invite contractors to build it. He added that measures would be instituted at the bridge to limit the weight of vehicles crossing it to five tonnes. Sinanan said steps were taken as well to realign the river to reduce erosion on the bridge. Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram was at the reopening of the bridge.

On August 30, Sinanan reopened the Bridal Road bridge as well. Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit and Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally welcomed the reopening. Mohit said, "This is a major access in and out of Chaguanas. I think everyone today will breathe a sigh of relief." Sinanan was confident that the reopening of both bridges would ease traffic congestion in Central Trinidad with respect to the opening of the new school term on September 2.

In a statement on September 1, the Chaguanas Mayor expressed concerns about speed bumps on the Perseverance Road Bridge and weakness in a part of the roadway near the Bridal Road Bridge. Mohammed said his office would monitor both issues and ensure that the Works and Transport Ministry addresses them.