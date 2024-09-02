TTUTA: St George's unsafe for staff and students

St George's College, Barataria. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE TT Unified Teachers' Association (TTUTA) remains very unsatisfied with conditions at St George's College, Tenth Street, San Juan, even as the school re-opened its doors on September 2, for forms one and two students.

On August 30, the Ministry of Education officially reopened the school after 22 months of closure for repairs to its roof, ceilings and electrical systems.

However, when parents and members of the school's parent/teacher association visited the school on that day, they raised several issues.

Speaking with the media outside of the school on September 2 – the first day of the new school term – TTUTA first vice president Adesh Dwarika said both he and TTUTA's Industrial Relations officer Kevyn Kerr walked through the school.

He said they noticed a number of issues that affects the safety of both staff and students.

A letter obtained by Newsday from Sanjeveen Persad, school supervisor of the St George East education district, shared with parents over the weekend, said, “Kindly note, only students of forms two and one are to report to school on September 2, 2024, to facilitate the transitional arrangements and further relocation activities.

“All forms are to attend school on September 4, 2024.”

Dwarika said, "Based on the walk-through that myself and Kerr did, we don't see how the readiness of the compound would be done in two days time for the delivery of the curriculum."

The "hazards" Dwarika and Kerr identified include exposed electrical panels, electrical kiosks overgrown with bushes, in some classes electrical panels are exposed, the technical vocational block being without electricity, labs not prepared to facilitate the teaching of students, burglar proofing work done poorly (doors cannot close), the administration office is not ready (not clean, leaks from the air condition unit), and staff room being without seats for teachers.

Dwarika said he would have rather a transitional process from the old campus (UTT in Valsayn) to the location in San Juan.