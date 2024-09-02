Tobago teachers get direct line to education secretary

Shanalla Wright ties the laces of her son Liam Alfred, a student of Scarborough Methodist Primary School, on the first day of the school year on September 2. - Photo by Visual Styles

TOBAGO teachers will have a direct line to speak with THA Secretary of Education, Research and Technology (DERTech) Zorisha Hackett in the new school term.

To strengthen collaboration, Hackett said she will be holding one-on-one meetings with teachers one day per month. These meetings will be booked by appointments.

"Whether you have ideas for improving literacy and numeracy, suggestions for better resource allocation, or concerns abut the challenges you face, this will be your time to speak directly to me," Hackett said in a message to principals and teachers on September 2.

Hackett welcomed them to the new term, noting that they should be with "renewed energy, ready to embrace the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead."

She said teaching does not only require expertise and skills but also passion and creativity.

"We are more than educators; we are architects of Tobago's future, shaping the minds and hearts of those who will one day lead our islands and our world."

She said literacy and numeracy will be the focus for the academic year 2024/2025.

She urged teachers to take care of their well-being as it is crucial to the success of the school.

Meanwhile, following a $20 million injection into the school repair programme, Hackett said all Tobago schools are ready for the new term.

In a release on September 1, Hackett said, “We are happy to report that all 57 plants under DERTech’s purview, as well as the Roxborough Trade Centre, have reopened.”

She said the comprehensive school repair programme focused on addressing critical health and safety concerns, as the division prioritised creating a secure and conducive learning environment.

The Eco-Industrial Development Company of Tobago, she said, managed the programme for the second year, as she noted that the the necessary work was strategically divided into two phases.

“Phase one – now complete – focused on resolving health and safety concerns while phase two will address less critical areas throughout the term, with additional work scheduled for the December vacation period.”

Hackett said the division’s Project Implementation Unit (PIU) remains committed to addressing any issues vital to the safe day-to-day operations of the island’s schools, ensuring a safe environment for staff and students throughout the academic year.