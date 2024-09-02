Met Service monitoring weather pattern near Windwards

In this file photo, these women braved the rain with their hoodies as their only protection as the crossed Independence Square in Port of Spain. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) says it is currently monitoring an area of disorganised showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave which could affect TT.

In a statement on September 1, the TTMS said at 8 am, the axis of the tropical wave was located approximately 700 km east of the Southern Windward Islands.

"Gradual development is possible during the next few days. There is a low chance (near ten per cent) of development for in the next two days but a medium chance (40 per cent) within the next seven days."

The TTMS said, "A tropical depression could form sometime next week as the area continues to move westward at 10-15 knots, reaching the Lesser Antilles on Monday (September 2) and continuing across, into the Caribbean Sea later next week."

While there are no watches or warnings in effect for TT, the TTMS said Tobago could experience heavy showers and thunderstorms which could results in gusty winds in excess of 55km/hr and rainfall accumulation of 25-50mm, which can result street and flash flooding and disruptions to normal daily activity.

Trinidad could experience similar conditions but to a lesser extent.

The TTMS said another update would be provided at noon on September 2 or earlier if necessary.

The TTMS advised the public to pay close attention to its publicly issued information by visiting its website, www.metofce.gov.tt, downloading its mobile app (search: TT Met Office) and following it on X, Facebook and Instagram.