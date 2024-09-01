Young acts as PM for second time

Energy Minister Stuart Young. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

ENERGY Minister Stuart Young has been appointed to act as prime minister for a second time.

The announcement was made in a statement issued on September 1 by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

The OPM said the Prime Minister was leaving for the US later in the day to undergo medical tests.

Dr Rowley indicated he would be going for scheduled medical tests in the US when he addressed a post-Cabinet news conference at Whitehall on August 25.

The OPM said in his absence, Young will act as prime minister.

Young, who is also a Minister in the OPM and PNM chairman, first acted as prime minister in July when Rowley was attending a Caricom heads of government meeting in Grenada.

Previously Finance Minister Colm Imbert acted as prime minister in Rowley's absence.