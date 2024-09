Vacation memories

Amaya James, four, pets an anteater at the petting zoo at the TT Agri Expo, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on August 16. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

SCORES of children attended vacation camps during the two-month-long July/August.

There were also a few vacation camps dedicated to learning to play the steel pan camp, including the President's Pan Camp.

The TT Agri Expo also took place in August and saw many campers visiting over the three days.

Before kids go back to school on September 2 Newsday looks back at some highlights from 2024 vacation camps.