TKR pile 250/4, flatten Patriots on Independence

TKR batters Nicholas Pooran, right, and Keacy Carty dismantled St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Warner Park, St Kitts on August 31. - Photo courtesy TKR

TRINBAGO Knight Riders, led by the blade of Nicholas Pooran, put the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to the sword on August 31, with a massive 44-run win in the Republic Bank CPL at Warner Park, St Kitts.

Batting first, Pooran, who has been in scintillating form in West Indies colours, continued his rich vein of form.

The left-handed Trinidadian had his own fireworks for Independence Day with a blinding knock of 97 off 43 balls (seven fours, nine sixes).

Keacy Carty, who impressed for TKR in the late stage of last year's CPL, looks to be an important cog in this year's machinery. The Anguillan lashed an unbeaten 73 off 35 balls (nine fours, three sixes).

The devastating pair put on 122 runs for the fourth wicket to haul TKR to a mammoth 250/4.

Earlier, opener Sunil Narine gave TKR a brisk start by smashing 38 from 19 balls (three boundaries, four sixes).

The Patriots never stood a chance of chasing the total, but still gave a fighting effort to reach 206/8.

Mikyle Louis tried his best with a half century (56 off 38 balls), but no other batsmen crossed 40.

Evin Lewis and Tristan Stubbs each struck 39 in the losing effort.

Master TT spinner Sunil Narine, Afghanistan left-arm spinner Waqar Salamkheil and Irishman Josh Little each had two wickets to unravel the Patriots' reply.