For Common Good participants find their voices: Teenagers author What Matters

Tayah Charles, 17. -

The 2022/2023 cycle of For Common Good: Youth Arts Enrichment Program will showcase their accomplishments on September 7 at East Yard, Prince Street, Arima, when East Yard Enterprises will launch the book What Matters and launch the 2024 cycle of the programme.

What Matters is the product of the 2022/2023 cycle of the programme, featuring the voices of nine young authors aged 14-18 from Athens School of Education Ltd, East Yard Enterprises said in a news release on August 30.

The nine authors who will be featured are Rodney Browne, Tayah Charles, Mercedes Freeman, Nariba Isidore, Jeremiah Legall, Tajah Legall, Miyshael Lopez, Shericka Miller and Zara Mittelholzer.

The release said the students embarked on a transformative writing journey through three distinct modules – My Story, My Community and My Hero.

"The resulting collection offers readers a powerful glimpse into the identities, communities, and inspirations of these young authors, expressed through their unique narratives."

Kevon Gareth Foderingham, East Yard Enterprises founder, said For Common Good has benefitted from the support of the JB Fernandes Memorial Trust I.

"This funding has enabled the creation of this book, which highlights the journalism, creative writing, and marketing and communications skills of young change-makers turned authors.

"The community-driven programme aims to build the technical skills of participants, providing them with the tools to tell stories about themselves, their communities, and their heroes."

Foderingham said Athens School of Education, which is at Eastern Main Road, Tunapuna, "has been a committed partner in various East Yard Enterprises initiatives, and the student participants for this programme were selected from the school."

Stefan Sooklal, principal of Athens School of Education Ltd, said, "Athens School of Education Ltd aims to deliver the highest standard of education to future generations, while broadening their perspectives on life and reality. We are committed to youth engagement and the creative empowerment of students.”

The release said the launch will feature readings from What Matters as well as an exhibition of photography taken from the book, offering a vibrant showcase of the students’ work.

The event will also serve as the starting point for the 2024 cycle of the For Common Good programme, which is also funded by the JB Fernandes Memorial Trust I.

This new cycle of the programme continues East Yard Enterprises' commitment to youth development through an integrated platform of creative entrepreneurship, social impact and cultural diplomacy, it said.

Participants, aged 15-21, will gain valuable tools to build leadership skills, advocate for social change, and develop products or services that make a difference in their communities.

"We are excited to continue our mission of nurturing young leaders and change-makers through creative expression," said Foderingham.

"This year’s programme will focus on enhancing participants' capacities for leadership, social advocacy, and creative entrepreneurship, ensuring they have the support to impact their communities positively."