Queens Awakening Culture Festival at Skinner Park

International reggae sensation Queen Omega (Jeneile Bramble) is ready to deliver an uplifting performance at her second Queens Awakening Culture Festival at Skinner Park, San Fernando, on August 31.

The veteran songbird recently returned to Trinidad after a lengthy European tour and is excited to climax her 2024 More Love tour at home, a media release said.

Also featuring on the Queens Awakening cast are Grammy award-winning artist Kabaka Pyramid (Keron Salmon), talented reggae singer Samory I (Samory-Tour Frazer), calypso/soca icon Terri Lyons and 2008 Hummingbird Medal (Gold) awardee North West Laventille Cultural Movement.

Joining them are US-based Trinidad and Tobago dancehall artist Zerimar and stylish pannist Derron Ellies.

Queen Omega wants to use her second concert to cast a breath of fresh air across TT through positive reggae music, the release said.

“I always know the power of reggae, and being a reggae ambassador, the best thing I could do right now is spread myself, and that is by doing concerts where the public could always come and see my performance,” she said in the release.

“It’s always a positive energy and vibration in any way you look. It’s a positive way to have artists, showcase them, give them a chance to showcase themselves. We’re creating a platform for artists to showcase their talent as well as we’re bringing forth a love experience and vibration back to the country.”

Part proceeds of Queens Awakening goes to maintenance and repairs of a children’s home in Arima, the release said

Queen Omega believes reggae music has the power to heal and inspire a welcome wave of positive thinking back into TT’s youth.

“We’re sending out that positive energy and also helping the youths to deter crime and violence. We have to show them that there are other avenues. We’re looking forward for this event to grow bigger,” she added.