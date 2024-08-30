We are family

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: As our twin-island state continues to boast of our social, economic, cultural and spiritual achievements especially on Independence Day, we must be ever practical in dealing with our own cultural heritage of family life and maintaining self confidence.

Though many of us gravitate to foreign cultural inputs, we must be mindful that tourists greatly admire all our local and family assets.

A family truly comprises a married couple, a common-law couple or the single parent with child or children.

Family life is the nucleus of all societies. It is where we come from. For us to truly attain the highest peak of nation building, a family love should exist in all sectors of our society. Leaders and parents must always instill respectable policies, values and tools to guide every family member. Where else in the world exists harmony amongst the family of various religious beliefs?

When our beloved nation gained independence on August 31, 1962, a great hope came alive, with the taking down of the Union Jack, raising of our national flag and the singing of our national anthem. The coat of arms was introduced. Our first prime minister, the right honourable Dr Eric Williams, was standing proud and majestic.

I can remember listening to the entire historical occasion on radio 610, and experienced Trinidadians and Tobagonians praying in the churches, blasting calypsoes, drinking and enjoying each other. But over the years, many of our great leaders have gone to their graves with stable political ideologies beneficial for our prosperity.

However, in a land where every creed and race finds an equal place, we enjoy the Trini family when the spotlight falls on our great sporting athletes, such as Hasely Crawford, Roger Gibbon, Brian Lara and others. We love our calypsoes, especially by the Mighty Sparrow, Lord Kitchener and others.

Toasted champagne with the victorious Mr and Miss World, and we can never forget our own Janelle "Penny" Commissiong, Wendy Fitzwilliam, and scholars who sat with world class educators. The evolving steelpan revolution led by Rudolph Charles, leader of the West Indian Tobacco steel orchestra, renamed Despers. Our culture can blossom into the same international recognition as the pan. It is ours to cherish! Let’s keep our Carnival.

Finally, for the next 38 years, I pray that our beautiful people will love and cherish each other more as we did back then.

Whether you are black, white or yellow, let’s continue to work together creating national policies that will be recorded in our annals of history. We ought not allow one man to do all the work. All must come together and continue to bring honour and glory to God and our nation. God bless our nation.

GREGORY J NEPTUNE

Tacarigua