Man, 21, shot dead in Belmont, another wounded

JAHVANNIE James, 21, of Upper St Barb's Road, Belmont, was shot dead, and Othnel Mc Burney, 31, was shot and wounded on the evening of August 29 at a garage in Belmont.

The shootings took place one block behind the Port of Spain General Hospital (PoSGH).

Police said around 3.50 pm on August 29, James and Mc Burney were at Mc Burney's garage in De Castro Lane, Belmont.

They were fixing a vehicle when a black Volkswagen Passat drove by, followed by a white Toyota Aqua.

The Aqua stopped and multiple gunmen got out and began shooting at James and Mc Burney. Both men were hit several times.

The gunmen got back into the Aqua and drove off.

Passersby took the two victims to hospital.

Ten minutes later, police at the Command Centre received the information on the shooting.

Around 5 pm Belmont police arrived at Darceuil Street, which intersects De Castro Lane, and saw two cars, a black Kia Sorento and a white Nissan Versa, with gunshot damage.

They then went to the PoSGH, where they were told James had died around 4.15 pm.

Mc Burney was treated and was warded in a stable condition.

Crime scene investigators found 30 9 mm spent shell casings, a deformed projectile, three live 5.56 ammunition and 14 5.56 spent shell casings.

Police said the murder was gang-related. Investigations are ongoing.