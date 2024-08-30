Flow supports employees with back-to-school supplies

Flow team members who assisted in the delivery and installation of the furniture at the National Centre for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD). At right is NCPD's chief operating officer Ricardo Rampaul. - Photo courtesy Flow

LOCAL telecommunications service provider, Flow, is showing support for its team members who are parents with school-aged children as they prepare for the opening of the new school year on September 2.

A news release from Flow on August 23 said over 70 employees benefitted from the donation of stationery supplies and vouchers.

"The donation included a wide selection of items including notebooks, sketch pads, pens, pencils, and other materials necessary for a successful academic year.

"This initiative is in keeping with the company’s mantra of 'heart is more than something we have, it’s something we share' and is part of Flow’s commitment to supporting its people," it said.

Meanwhile, Flow recently spruced up the offices of the National Centre for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD) and the technical drawing department of Point Fortin West Secondary School with the donation and installation of gently used office furniture.

Ricardo Rampaul, NCPD chief operating officer, expressed his appreciation, “We wish to convey our sincere gratitude for the donation and installation of office furniture at our organisation. The furniture donated was used to retrofit the finance department."

On August 24, Flow said this will add value and assist in uplifting the environment that it operates in to benefit persons with disabilities in their learning and enhancing their abilities.

It said it will continue providing support and training to empower students "ultimately enabling them the opportunity to become productive members of society.”

Leading the project was Flow’s supervisor fleet and facilities Kelly Persad.

Persad said, “It was a great pleasure meeting and working with the staff at both institutions. As a team, we were honoured to be part of this activity, and hope to continue such efforts in the future as we support the communities that we serve.”