Cabo Star ferry sailings resume

The MV Cabo Star resumes standard operations between Trinidad and Tobago. - File photo

THE MV Cabo Star is scheduled to restart sailings today, August 30.

In an update from the Trinidad and Tobago Inter-Island Transportation Co (TTIT) late on August 29, the company said inspections and repairs to the vessel have been completed.

It said as a result, it will resume sailing on August 30, departing Port of Spain at 2pm and departing Scarborough at 11 pm.

The company said it regrets any inconvenience caused by the vessel’s temporary suspension from the seabridge and said it continues to serve the public.

The Cabo Star has been out of service for the past ten days. On August 20, video footage of a fire on board the cargo vessel while it was docked at the port of Port of Spain began circulating on Facebook. It showed a fire truck, several fire officers and police as port workers looked on while smoke billowed from the vessel's upper deck, leaving it out of service.

A statement from the authority then said the fire was under investigation and, “given the nature of the incident, the service will be cancelled.”