Angostura offers one-off performing-arts scholarship

Dr Sterling Frost, chairman of the Angostura Foundation - Photo by Gabriel Williams

Angostura launched it’s first Foundation scholarship on August 22.

"There are many gifted people in our country who because of their circumstances harbour within them world class talent but cannot harness and develop those talents due to their inability to fund foreign exchange," said Terrence Bharath, SC, chairman of Angostura Holdings Ltd.

Angostura through its Foundation is offering one TT citizen, between the ages of 16-25, who is financially eligible and meets the criteria of the scholarship, an opportunity to study the performing arts at one of 15 top North American universities.

Dr Sterling Frost, chairman of the Angostura Foundation and professor of practice said, "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity created by the Angostura Foundation.

"These institutions are known for providing world-class training environments featuring state-of-the-art facilities and abundant performance opportunities. Their elite level of education and international exposure offer a distinct advantage that is often unmatched by local or regional options. An education at these top-tier North American universities bestows significant prestige and can lead to distinguished careers in music, dance or drama."

The programmes offered will focus on bachelors degrees in music, drama and dance.

The scholarship will include full-time tuition, health insurance, accommodation and financial assistance with an American or Canadian visa application.

The Foundation was established to support TT's national development strategy.

"This investment in TT society will nurture the cultural fabric of the country and expose the candidate to a broader spectrum of talent on an international scale," Bharath said, adding that one of the things that inspired this Foundation was Angostura's obligation to serve TT.

"A country without art, drama and music is a country without a soul."

Bharath said the scholarship will not be repeated, as the financial aspect must be taken into consideration.

Interested candidates must complete an online application package via the Angostura website and submit videos showcasing their talents as well as academic and other documents listed on the portal.

Bharath said the selection process involves a structured approach to identify and support the most desiring and promising candidate.

The chosen candidate would receive a formal offer letter with all the necessary scholarship terms and instructions for the next steps.

The selected candidate will be announced on October 1 and is expected to start university in 2025.

Frost said, "The Angostura Foundation seeks to provide as many opportunities as possible to those citizens who dare to dream. We continue to make more opportunities than we met when we started."

Bharath said the scholarship programme is just one of many initiatives Angostura was involved in.

Other collaborations Angostura participated in included the Desperadoes Youth Steelpan Orchestra to cover the cost of uniforms, signage and branding for the band's performance at the National Junior Panorama Competition.

It also sponsored Young Film Makers Lab 2024, an initiative facilitated by filmmakers designed to engage at-risk youths aged 16-21 in the world of film making and offer them an educational journey with enriched life skills.