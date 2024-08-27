Stabbed Princes Town pensioner to be discharged from hospital

Emlyn Adams, 82, was stabbed 16 times by an unknown assailant at her home in Centenary Street, Princes Town, on August 20. - Photo by Venessa Mohammed

A pensioner who was stabbed and wounded at home in Princes Town last week is expected to be discharged from hospital this week.

Emlyn Adams, 82, of Centenary Street, was in stable condition at San Fernando General Hospital with 16 stab wounds, including eight on her left shoulder and one on her left cheek.

On August 27, a relative told Newsday, “She is doing well and we heard she might come out soon. Thank God for that. We still do not know who did this and why, but God is great.”

Around 11 pm on August 19, the grandmother of eight locked all the windows in the family’s two-storey house and went to bed.

She awoke around 12.15 am on August 20 and was on her way to use the bathroom when she saw a man with a knife. He stabbed her several times, then left.

This happened on the ground floor, where Adams was with two of her granddaughters, ten and 13, who were asleep.

A relative took Adams to the Princes Town Health Facility, and she was transferred to hospital.

No one else was injured.

The children have been receiving counselling from the police Victim and Witness Support Unit.

The police said Adams also had five stab wounds in the left side of her abdomen and two in her left upper back.

PCs Rampersad, Ramdath, Ramjattan, Boodram and Nandoo of the Area East CID responded and gathered evidence. The police do not have a motive, and no one has been arrested.

PC Ramdath is leading the investigation.