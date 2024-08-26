Tour boat captain stabbed at No Man's Land

One of the co-captains of Millennium One was allegedly stabbed by a passenger on August 25 at No Man's Land, Tobago. -

ONE man is in police custody following the stabbing of the co-captain of the Millennium One glass-bottom boat at No Man's Land, Tobago on August 25.

According to police reports, an altercation broke out aboard the vessel and Javie Phillips was allegedly stabbed in his neck and shoulder by a passenger. Newsday understands that the incident occurred after female passengers complained to the captain about being harassed by a passenger during a night tour.

The injured man was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital where he was treated and discharged. A video clip of the incident on social media showed a man lifting the injured man on his shoulder and taking him off the vessel. He was placed in a pirogue and then taken to hospital.

Snr Supt Rodhil Kirk confirmed to Newsday on August 26 that one man was held.

Investigations are ongoing.