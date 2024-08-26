Superb Dottin saves TKR women in Super Over

TKR captain Deandra Dottin on the attack against Guyana Amazon Warriors on August 25 in the Massy Women's CPL at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - Photo courtesy TKR

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) women's captain Deandra Dottin kept her team alive in the 2024 Massy Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) on August 25, as she put on a brilliant display of hitting to get her team a pivotal 14-run win in a tense Super Over against Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

With TKR needing a win to stay alive in the three-team tournament, Dottin top-scored with 53 off 38 balls as TKR posted a modest 128 for eight after being sent in by the Warriors.

With top-order batter Erin Burns (61 off 50 balls) leading from the front for Guyana with a second consecutive fifty against TKR, the Warriors seemed to have the game in the bag. However, a spirited late fight by the TKR bowlers saw the Warriors being restricted to 128 for five, with Burns being run out off the last ball by seamer Shikha Pandey as she attempted to scramble the winning run.

Dottin and TKR were sent to have first strike for the Super Over, and the aggressive right-hander put her team in the driver's seat with two thumping sixes over the leg-side off seamer Shabnim Ismail in the first three balls. A boundary off the final ball saw the hosts with a daunting score of 19 from their six balls.

The Warriors seemed shell-shocked by the Dottin onslaught, and they managed just five runs in their Super Over bowled by Australian spinner Jess Jonassen, with both Burns and Chloe Tyron being dismissed.

With the win, TKR went level on two points with the Warriors, who will face defending champs and table-toppers Barbados Royals (four points) from 7 pm on August 26 at the BLCA.

TKR will conclude the round-robin phase of the tourney with a clash against the Royals from 8 pm at the BLCA on August 27.

Thanks to Dottin, the 2022 champions still have a fighting chance.