Subway, Starbucks partner with TTSPCA to help raise funds for shelter

AFTER learning the TTSPCA (TT Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) animal shelter in Port of Spain may have to close its doors owing to financial woes, Subway and Starbucks have stepped in as financial partners.

Earlier this month, the shelter made public its fears about maintaining its operations and called for regular government funding.

Throughout August so far and for the rest of the year, users of Subway's mobile application whose bill is $50 or more will see ten per cent of that go towards the shelter with the use of the promo code TTSPCA.

As for Starbucks, from August 27 – which it dubs the beginning of its "pumpkin spice season" – $1 will be donated to the TTSPCA for every pumpkin-spice drink bought until September 29. This applies to lattes, frappuccinos, cold brews and iced beverages.

On August 26, Subway TT's vice president Johann Mendoza told Newsday doing the right thing is a core value not just of the company, but for him personally.

"When I saw the initial article about the TTSPCA potentially closing, it struck a chord with me, especially as an animal lover."

He said his pet dog Kenzo is like a son to him, and he has personally donated items to the shelter before.

He said the application will ensure people from communities where Starbucks' 41 locations are based can help out from wherever they are, and is much less complicated than doing separate food sales.

Also speaking to Newsday on August 26, business market partner for Starbucks TT and Guyana Megan Cupen Mohan said the company has "always been deeply committed to the communities (it) serves...

"And supporting the TTSPCA is a natural extension of our values, in being a force for positive change."

She said the shelter plays a "crucial role" in protecting and improving the lives of animals.

"And we see this partnership as an opportunity to contribute to that mission.

"Our customers care deeply about social and environmental issues, and by supporting the TTSPCA, we're aligning our actions with the values we all share and strengthening our connection to the people of TT."

She said the work the shelter does is of "tremendous value."

TTSPCA operations manager Sara Maynard told Newsday she is grateful to all the corporate entities that have stepped in to assist.

"The response has been overwhelming and I feel so incredibly humbled."

Caribbean Airlines also contacted the shelter to offer assistance, and in addition, there will be a TTSPCA ad in every edition of its Caribbean Beat inflight magazine.

Clay Evolution will also host a fundraiser cruise to help raise funds for the shelter on September 28.

She said other corporate groups have donated but preferred not to be named publicly.

Those interested in donating, volunteering or adopting can visit the TTSPCA's Facebook page for more information.