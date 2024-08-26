Public consultations on statues, monuments, signage on Wednesday

The statue of Christopher Columbus. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE Cabinet-appointed committee to review the placement of signs, statues, monuments and signage in TT will hold its public consultations on Wednesday afternoon.

It will be held at the auditorium conference centre at Government Campus Plaza, Port of Spain from 5-7pm. It will also be streamed live on TTT.

The committee had recently called for contributions on the removal or retention of statues and monuments in public spaces – particularly statues of Christopher Columbus, as well as suggestions for new statues and signage.

Those interested in attending are urged to register online at https://forms.office.com/r/BWsMaF11Zs.