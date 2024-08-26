International Dog Day 2024

IN commemoration of International Dog Day 2024, Newsday compiled our photos of dogs from the last two years along with submissions from our staff that show the many sides of our furry companions.

We also interviewed Sara Maynard-Agostini, operations director of the Trinidad and Tobago Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (TTSPCA) and chairman of the Animal Welfare Network (AWN) explained what should be done when stray animals are found.

"At the moment the shelter is incredibly full. If it's a stray animal, we advise to take the animal into a vet clinic to be checked out to avoid the spread of disease. You could also contact TTSPCA, AWN, Mustapha Project or Animal Alive to get advice, help promote the animal for adoption or to take over the case in special circumstances.”

AWN, TTSPCA, and Passports for Pothounds will be hosting an Indian Summer themed fundraising event on October 19. The event consists of an afternoon tea followed by a fashion show featuring collections from three local designers at the San Antonio Stables in Santa Cruz. Ticket purchases support the treatment, rehabilitation, and rehoming abandoned and unwanted dogs and cats.

For more information, visit the TTSPCA's Facebook page.