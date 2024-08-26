N Touch
International Dog Day 2024

Newsday's digital editor Sydney Joseph's dog Mac smiles for the camera. -

IN commemoration of International Dog Day 2024, Newsday compiled our photos of dogs from the last two years along with submissions from our staff that show the many sides of our furry companions.

We also interviewed Sara Maynard-Agostini, operations director of the Trinidad and Tobago Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (TTSPCA) and chairman of the Animal Welfare Network (AWN) explained what should be done when stray animals are found.

"At the moment the shelter is incredibly full. If it's a stray animal, we advise to take the animal into a vet clinic to be checked out to avoid the spread of disease. You could also contact TTSPCA, AWN, Mustapha Project or Animal Alive to get advice, help promote the animal for adoption or to take over the case in special circumstances.”

AWN, TTSPCA, and Passports for Pothounds will be hosting an Indian Summer themed fundraising event on October 19. The event consists of an afternoon tea followed by a fashion show featuring collections from three local designers at the San Antonio Stables in Santa Cruz. Ticket purchases support the treatment, rehabilitation, and rehoming abandoned and unwanted dogs and cats.

For more information, visit the TTSPCA's Facebook page.

Evin plays with his dog Scout at their yacht on Scotland Bay, Chaguaramas, on July 2. They were among the yachties who escaped Grenada to seek shelter in TT before the passage of Hurricane Beryl. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Author Debbie Jacob holds Hart, a blind retired police dog, at the launch of her book Police Dogs of Trinidad & Tobago, at the Cascade Commuity Centre, Cascade. Hart is also the mascott for the Blind Welfare Association of Trinidad & Tobago. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Rock Ramsden, 5, pets retired police dog Adina, at the book launch of Police Dogs of Trinidad & Tobago by Debbie Jacob. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

PC Kesh Ramlogan trains with Apollo after the TTPS introduced its own bred police canine into the workforce of operationalized working dogs called the Alpha squad in 2023. - Photo by Roger Jacob

From left, stray dogs Buster, Mama and Bronco have been on the streets of Port of Spain for a little over three years. Often found at the corner of Frederick Street and Independence Square, these pups gather in the evenings for food and pets from passers-by. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Cheryl walks her rescue dog, Rocco, in the Queen's Park Savannah. Rocco was adopted from the Trinidad and Tobago Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (TTSPCA). - Photo by Faith Ayoung

A dog stays dry during heavy flooding at his Bamboo #2 home. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

From left, Newsday reporter Narissa Fraser's dogs Bella and Fedro are all smiles. -

Snowman, a pompek, oversees his owners phone use on a bench at the Queen's Park Savannah. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Pedro Christopher 11, pets dogs during the Down Syndrome Family Network Buddy Walk in St Clair. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Newsday reporter Clint Chan Tack's dog Haley sits ready for her close-up. -

A dog enjoys the view from the passenger seat as his owner drives along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway. - Photo by Roger Jacob

Newsday's Sunday editor Darren Bahaw's dog Drogo enjoys some time in the bushes. -

A man hold his pet dog above the crashing waves at Maracas Bay. - Photo by Roger Jacob

Shirley Jackson takes a moment to pet Suzie, the friendly companion of a local shopkeeper in Couva. - Photo by Roger Jacob

Newsday reporter Rishard Khan takes his pup, Nuala, for a drive. -

