Wood, bp sign strategic alliance

bpTT's Joe Douglas rig in its Cypre field. -

A new strategic alliance focused on enhancing efficiency, continuous improvement and value creation has been signed between global engineering and consulting firm Wood and bp's global site projects organisation.

An update from the Energy Chamber on August 23 said the alliance aims to improve capital efficiency in site projects starting with bp's North Sea portfolio and expanding to include projects in Trinidad and Tobago later this year.

Senior vice president of operations, UK at Wood, Martin Simmonite said, "The new alliance continues to build on our long-term relationship with bp and complements our multi-regional engineering services contract that was awarded to Wood in 2022.

"Our teams will work with bp to realise operational improvements, enhance efficiency and continue safe energy production."

Vice president of Production, bp North Sea, Graeme Gordon said the alliance will benefit both greatly.

"The formation of this alliance allows us to build on the relationship we have with Wood and innovate on how we deliver safe and efficient site projects together."