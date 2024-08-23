UTC welcomes 25 new scholars

UTC'S GIFTS OF UNITS: Shoba Ganess, brand development manager, left, Nigel Edwards, executive director and Hema Ramkissoon, head of marketing, showcase the laptops, vouchers and "gifts of units" presented to the 25 new scholars. - Photo courtesy UTC

The Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) is happy to welcome 25 new scholars into its SEA Scholarship Programme.

In a release on August 23, UTC said the talented, bright young minds will join a distinguished network of alumni who have thrived under this programme.

Since the programme's inception in 1996, UTC said it has invested over $15 million, "steadfastly nurturing over 400 outstanding students, fostering academic excellence and leadership.

Marking this occasion, UTC's executive director Nigel Edwards said, "Our SEA Scholarship Programme continues to be a source of inspiration and opportunity for academically brilliant students facing financial challenges. We are committed to providing not only financial assistance but also the essential resources and support needed to help these young people reach their potential. "

The programme, which operates under the umbrella of the UTC Foundation, offers a holistic approach extending beyond financial and material aid.

Scholars also receive guidance through workshops and mentorship to help equip them for life's challenges.

"Over the course of seven years, from the start of secondary school to the beginning of tertiary education, our SEA has been a cornerstone in nurturing academic achievement.

"By providing consistent support and resources throughout this transformative period, we ensure that each scholar is equipped to excel not only in their studies but also in their personal and professional development. This comprehensive approach cultivates a foundation for success that extends far beyond the classroom, shaping the future leaders of tomorrow," UTC said.

UTC said by investing in the future of talented students, not only does it foster individual academic and professional growth but also contributes to the broader social fabric.