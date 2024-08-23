MovieTowne repossessed for breach of lease

The Box Office booth at MovieTowne, Port of Spain. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

THE Port of Spain Infrastructure Company (POSINCO) took possession of the premises of MovieTowne on August 23, after what it said was years of breaches of the deed of lease of the property.

In a statement, the company said it had exercised its right of re-entry and has taken possession of the premises leased to TT Commercial Development Company Ltd (TCDC), also known as MovieTowne.

“This re-entry exercise was undertaken as a consequence of breaches of the terms and conditions of the existing deed of lease between POSINCO and TCDC.

“POSINCO has been in discussions with TCDC for several years regarding the said breaches in an effort to avoid today’s outcome, while maintaining its rights under the deed of lease to re-enter. Those discussions have not borne fruit.”

The company said it had tried to carry out the re-entry peaceably and in a manner that would be the least disruptive to the tenants and other stakeholders of MovieTowne, and said it will continue to handle the matter with the sensitivity required and in accordance with the law.

Witnesses told Newsday that when the bailiffs went to take walk-in possession of the compound, they were met with some pushback, but this was handled and they were able to take control.

Photographers from two media houses were accosted by security personnel apparently belonging to MovieTowne when they tried to document what was happening.

Newsday was told the office staff were removed from their offices and would not be allowed to return. Sources said the tenants and tenant companies would not be removed and their operations would not be disrupted, and the movie theatre would be allowed to operate as normal.

Sources told Newsdaya substantial figure in rent payments has been outstanding since May 2021.

Ryan Chin, son of MovieTowne owner Derek Chin, said he did not want to make a comment at this time. Derek Chin could not be reached for comment.

With reporting by Gregory McBurnie