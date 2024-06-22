Gonzales: T&TEC addressing issues in Central Trinidad

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales has said the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) is currently addressing two lighting matters in Central Trinidad.

He made this comment in response to questions from Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram in the House of Representatives on June 21.

In the first case, Gonzales said the commission is in the process of restoring lights at the Edinburgh Recreation Ground.

He expected this problem to be resolved within a few weeks.

In the second case, Gonzales said the commission completed the installation of outstanding streetlights along a section of Factory Road in Chaguanas where there already an electricity supply

The project was completed on June 17 at a cost of $99,775,36.

He added there is a part of this road which is not on the national electricity grid

“In these circumstances, it is not possible to install streetlights at this time.”

Gonzales said, “The continuation of the grid and the installation of poles and streetlights will be subject to the availability of funding upon further completion of the survey (for the installation of poles and streetlights) and the development of cost estimates by T&TEC.