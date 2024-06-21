US pastors for two-day women's conference

Pastor Danielle Ramdial -

MOUNTAIN VIEW New Testament Church of God, Penal, will host a two-day women's conference this coming weekend.

It is geared towards women of all ages and for them understanding the woman God created them to be, a news release from the church said on June 17.

The conference's theme is Esther's Anointing.

The feature speaker is Pastor Sharon Ramkhelawan, who is affectionately called Pastor Sharo, from Hope NYC, New York.

There will also be another special guest speaker, from the US, Pastor Danielle Ramdial, also of Hope NYC.

The Esther Anointing is geared towards encouraging and strengthening believers, particularly women, to embrace courage, strategic thinking, and faith in their roles and responsibilities, the news release said.

"It emphasises the importance of stepping into positions of influence and leadership with a sense of divine purpose and confidence in God's provision.

"It symbolises courage and leadership; divine favour and timing; strategic influence and faith; and trust in God."

About the speakers

Pastor Sharo was born in Trinidad and Tobago and raised in very humble conditions,

She said in the news release, "I am continuously in awe of God's divine plan as it unfolds in my life.

"I am honoured to be the senior pastor of a beautiful tribe of people from 28 nations in the city of New York."

Pastor Sharo is also the founder of the Preacher Girl community, which reportedly has a following of over 20,000 women globally.

She was quoted as saying, "Being a Girl Preacher comes with many challenges, obstacles and opportunities too!

"I am committed to sharing everything I've learned in my 30 years of ministry, with the women who are called by God to preach. Being a female minister is an honour and I believe that God has specially equipped us with influence, intuition and instinct that make us unstoppable as daughters of the King. And remember, once God calls you, no one can un-call you!"

The Preacher Girl TV community is on Instagram, YouTube and on the web at https://www.preachergirltv.com.

Pastor Danielle reportedly serves passionately as an associate pastor at Hope NYC Church NY and is dedicated to nurturing the faith of young hearts within the children's ministry. With a deep-rooted belief in the transformative power of early spiritual guidance, she brings over a decade of experience in educational psychology and pastoral care to her role.

She graduated with honours from Liberty University, specialising in Christian counselling for families and children.

She is the head of the Children's Ministry and Sunday School Department of Hope NYC and the principal of Hope NYC's progressive school for children, the Ark Academy. There she is described as training and developing bright and creative possible future leaders of New York City.

The release said she is a passionate and devoted wife and mother of four. Her children range in age from elementary to adulthood, so, it said, she knows and identifies with women during every stage of their development.

She is also the author of two children’s books.

The Esther's Anointing women's conference will be held on June 21 (6 pm-9pm) and 22 (9am-12 pm), at Mountain View New Testament Church of God, Ragoonanan Trace, Penal.

Entry is free and free refreshments will be provided on both days.