Sidewalks nightmare

The pink-staied sidewalk along Ariapita Avenue as part of a multi-million dollar beautification project. - Photo by Roger Jacob

THE EDITOR: While it is a decent attempt to enhance Ariapita Avenue, Port of Spain, with fancy lighting and new garbage bins, the sidewalks of artificial clay tiles have become a hazard to pedestrians when wet.

Obviously no thought was given to that when the project was approved. Now that the rainy season has started the nightmare of walking on the sidewalks has begun.

How much was spent and who got the contract is irrelevant at this time. The questions now are: Can unfortunate pedestrians who slip and fall on this surface be compensated? What’s the solution? More expenditure to correct a problem that should never have been?

W DOPSON

Woodbrook