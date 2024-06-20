Bright beams danger on roads

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Many people are complaining about the bright beams and peripheral lights of the high-end and small new standard vehicles.

Even people close to me are complaining. These drivers are asking what to do when they come face to face with these bright lights.

I am pro-modernisation, but in my opinion TT should make a recommendation to the manufacturers of these vehicles to have these lights dimmed a little. This will be much appreciated by the public and will help foster good health and safety of citizens.

As small as we are, we are viable. We have a voice.

SHARON JACK

Diego Martin