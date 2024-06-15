Tourism for our benefit

Watson Duke - David Reid

THE EDITOR: Once more tourism policy for Tobago is a topic of controversy: Ralph Gonsalves of St Vincent vs Watson Duke of Tobago; and, on the sideline, Farley Augustine with his opinions.

Then there are other influential Tobagonians – whose opinions I have been reading about in the newspapers – who seem willing to have Tobago recolonised because that would be to their personal benefit. All the deals that they can make with foreigners to attract FDI (foreign direct investment).

Recently a group of St Lucian citizens successfully protested against a foreign hotelier who had the brazenness to erect a sign stating that the beach near the hotel was private. Do Tobagonians want to have to deal with that kind of insolence?

However, the important question is who should benefit most from the development of the tourism infrastructure in Tobago? There is still the opportunity to ensure that 30 years from now most of the profits from the industry will be obtained by citizens.

And, importantly, that the ecology of Tobago must not be destroyed; must always be a top-of-the-mind consideration. The decision-makers must understand that the presently unspoilt nature of Tobago is one of its major selling points.

Eco-tourism has always had the potential to be very profitable for TT – given our unique flora and fauna – as we are close to South America. And there are many rivers, waterfalls and pools in our forests. Commendably – as seen on YouTube – there are many young Trinidadians who are providing guided tours to our natural attractions.

Had our advice been taken by the Government 40 years ago, there would have been well-maintained nature trails with appropriate amenities, established across the two islands. Youths in the country areas would have been provided with meaningful employment.

In a "Report on Local Tourism" that I co-authored, we suggested that greater access to such attractions be facilitated. It was done as part of a multi-sectoral research project called the "Caroni River Basin Study."

Nothing was done about it. We get the governments we deserve.

ARTHUR NURSE

via e-mail