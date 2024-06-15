Father's Day love

Tomorrow, let's pay tribute to our fathers. It’s the day that was set aside to give us the opportunity to show dad or that father figure in our lives how much we care, love and appreciate him.

Whether you’re spending the day with your father and family or you’re spending the day with the father of your children, we are certain of one thing, the way to a man's heart is still to a large extent through his stomach! And what better way to show your love than by painstakingly preparing all or some of his favourite dishes on this special day.

Here is a delightful menu to help you along, dessert included! Happy Father’s day!

Sorrel glazed short ribs

For the glaze

1 cup sorrel drink

2 tbs sorrel jelly

2 tbs balsamic vinegar

3 cloves

1 one-inch piece cinnamon

¼ tsp allspice

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

½ tsp ginger powder

Juice of one lemon or 3 tbs fresh lemon juice

Place sorrel drink with cloves, and cinnamon in a small saucepan, boil until reduced to half, about 15 minutes.

Add sorrel jelly and stir to melt.

Add balsamic vinegar, allspice, cayenne and ginger powder.

Stir well.

Simmer covered until thick, about 20 minutes.

Finish with the lemon juice.

Stir, add salt to taste.

Use to glaze ribs.

For the ribs

2 lbs short ribs

2 tbs soy sauce

1 tbs minced ginger

1 tbs minced garlic

Place ribs in a saucepan, cover with water, add the rest of the ingredients, and simmer for about one hour.

Ribs will be tender.

Drain. Preheat barbecue or grill pan to high setting.

Lightly grease.

Place ribs onto grill, cook for about 10 minutes per side.

Glaze generously with sorrel glaze on each side. Turn quickly and then remove from grill.

Serves 4

Mexican salsa chicken

2 whole chicken breasts, skinned, boned and cut into about 3 pieces each, depending on the size of the chicken.

⅓ cup flour

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tbs minced chives

¼ tsp chili powder

2 tbs vegetable oil

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

tomato pepper salsa (recipe follows)

salt and black pepper to taste

Preheat broiler

Place one piece of chicken between 2 sheets of waxed paper and with a rolling pin slightly pound chicken to ¼-inch thickness.

Repeat for other 3 pieces.

In small mixing bowl combine garlic, chive salts and pepper. Rub mixture over chicken pieces.

In a small plate combine flour and chili powder. Coat chicken pieces

in flour mixture.

Heat oil in a non- stick frying pan and cook chicken until browned on each side. Remove from heat and drain.

Place chicken in a baking dish.

Reduce heat and spoon 1 tablespoon salsa on top of each chicken piece.

Sprinkle evenly with cheese and place under broiler for a few seconds until cheese melts.

Tomato salsa

6 large ripe tomatoes (seeded and chopped)

2 large cloves of garlic finely chopped

¼ cup chopped fresh chives

½ hot pepper, finely chopped and seeded (more or less to taste)

½ tsp salt

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

2 tbs lime juice

½ tsp cumin (geera)

½ tbs chili powder

½ cup chopped fresh coriander or chadon beni (optional)

Combine the tomatoes, garlic, chives, pepper; lime juice, cumin, and chili powder. Before serving, season with the salt and black pepper to taste, stir in the fresh coriander. (Makes about 4 cups)

Caribbean Rice pilaf

1½ cups basmati rice

1 clove garlic minced

2 tbs vegetable oil

1 onion, finely chopped

½ cup chopped red bell pepper

½ cup raisins

2 large dried Chinese black mushrooms,

3 tbs chopped chives

Sauce

2 cups chicken stock

1 tbs rum, optional

2 tbs light soy sauce

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp Chinese chili sauce

½ tsp salt

2 tsp grated orange peel

Soak black mushrooms in 2 cups warm water for 2 hours.

Remove the stems from the mushrooms and slice.

In a small bowl combine sauce ingredients and stir well.

Melt oil in saucepan; add garlic, peppers, and onion sauté until fragrant.

Add rice and stir to coat.

Add raisins and sauce, cover and simmer until cooked 18-20 minutes.

Remove from heat and stir in chives.

Serves 4 to 6

Pineapple carrot cake

1 8-oz can crushed pineapple drained,

3 cups carrots, peeled and grated

2 cups, sifted, all- purpose flour

2 tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

2 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp grated nutmeg

4 eggs

½ cup chopped walnuts (optional)

1½ cups sugar

2/3 cup vegetable oil

Preheat oven to 350F

Grease. Line and flour a 9-inch by 13-inch cake pan, or 2 nine-inch cake pans.

Beat eggs with sugar until light and tripled in volume, add vanilla, with beater on medium speed slowly pour in vegetable oil, beat for one minute.

Sift together dry ingredients, reduce mixer speed to low, and add the flour mixture, beating just until incorporated.

Using a spatula, fold in carrots, pineapple, and walnuts

Pour batter into prepared tin/tins.

Bake for 45 to 50 minutes for large cake, or 35 minutes for smaller cakes.

Remove from oven cool and frost.

Makes 1, 9 x 13-inch cake or 2, 9-inch round cakes

Cream cheese frosting

1 lb cream cheese, room temperature

2/3 cup butter

2½ cups icing sugar, sifted

1 tsp grated orange zest

2 tbs milk

Cream butter with icing sugar until creamy, add cream cheese and stir to a creamy consistency, add a few drops of milk at a time if needed to bring batter to a spreadable consistency.

Stir in orange zest.

Frost cake.

Will frost and fill 2 nine-inch round cakes or one 9 inch x 13 inch cake.

