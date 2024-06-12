Politics of the court

Youth Development and National Service Minister Foster Cummings - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: The Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings is taking the Government (Attorney General as representative of the State) to court.

Similarly, many parliamentarians, both from the opposition and the government, have resorted to the courts to settle political differences.

It appears that politics in TT has become politics of the court. Perhaps it is the intention of our elected representatives to resort to litigation to catch the eye of the media and deflect from their non-performance where their constituents are concerned.

QUBAL HYDAL

Felicity