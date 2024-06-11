Young meets with Repsol representatives

Stuart Young, Minister of Energy and Energy Industries. - File photo

MINISTER of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young held talks with Spanish multinational energy and petrochemical company Repsol to discuss "operations in relation to its global, strategic outlook."

A news release from the ministry on June 11 said the meeting facilitated the opportunity for the Repsol executives to meet with the minister and technical staff.

The meeting was held at the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries (MEEI) at the International Waterfront Centre, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

The release said, "Noting the complex interplay of varied interests when it comes to domestic and international energy markets, Minister Young has been actively leading the MEEI to communicate with and involve stakeholders in various processes that will attract investments to Trinidad and Tobago and aid stakeholders in meeting sustainability ambitions."

It added, "The MEEI continues to be a long-standing and collaborative partner to all energy sector stakeholders."

Joining Young were MEEI permanent secretaries Penelope Bradshaw-Niles and Sandra Fraser; deputy permanent secretary Marc Rudder; and other officials at the MEEI.

The Repsol executives present at the meeting were Jose Carlos Vicente Bravo, regional executive director; Pablo Hernando, director, Trinidad and Tobago business unit; Maria Cristina Legarza, technical manager; Miguel A Hernandez, senior legal manager – LATAM; Luis Meyer, upstream commercial advisor at Repsol E&P; and Rafael Guerrero Mendoza, senior business development manager.