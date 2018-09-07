K2K to launch at All Saints church

This particular garment is inspired by St Joan of Arc and the Hundred Years’ War, with garments having a crusade-like underpinning.

K2K Alliance and Partners will launch its 2019 presentation, Through Stained Glass Windows, on September 21 at All Saints Anglican Church on Marli Street, Queen’s Park West, Port of Spain.

The medium band’s theme was inspired by the St Francis of Assisi Peace prayer.

The prayer says,

“Lord, make me an instrument of your peace;

where there is hatred, let me sow love;

where there is injury, pardon;

where there is discord, union;

where there is doubt, faith;

where there is despair, hope;

where there is darkness, light;

and where there is sadness, joy.

O Divine Master, grant that I may not so much seek to be consoled, as to console;

to be understood, as to understand;

to be loved, as to love;

for it is in giving that we receive,

it is in pardoning that we are pardoned,

and it is in dying that we are born to eternal life”

The band’s five sections draw their names from the prayer and are called Amare (Latin for “to love”); Fidem (whose name comes from the Latin for faith,

fides); Spero (Latin for “I hope”); Lux (Latin for “light”); and Gaudium (Latin for “joy”).

In July, Karen and Kathy Norman, the band’s founders, told Newsday the five sections “speak to some of the positive coping mechanisms that are needed to balance the unsettling discord globally.”

Kathy Norman said then that Through Stained Glass Windows should have been this year’s presentation but they decided to present the winning We Stand United instead.

“Both storylines speak to the socio-political economical environment, with We Stand United calling for an action of unity, while Through Stained Glass Windows focusing on the need for prayer in times when anti-globalisation, segregation and hate seems to be more evident.

“We discover a story of faith overcoming doubt; mercy conquering cruelty; light piercing through the darkness; and hope dominating despair. The stained glass is a painted story of our history, painted in colours so dark that they block out the light and painted in colours so vibrant that it let light in...Our lives are like stained glass windows making each one of us the most complex work of art.”

On the costumes, a release said the band “riffs between feminism and femininity.” Its dresses and garments, it added, “have a crusade-like underpinning with prints marrying Cubism and neoclassicism.”

The band launch will start at 9 pm and the dress code is elegant. In e-mailed responses to Newsday about the band launch, the Normans said those attending can expect, “a kaleidoscope of colours...with the storyboard telling a tale of faith overcoming doubt; mercy conquering cruelty; light piercing through the darkness; and hope dominating despair.”

Tickets are available from September 10 at the band’s showroom, Oleander Row, Victoria Gardens, Diego Martin, or All Saints Church office.