6.8 magnitude earthquakes rocks TT, Guyana, Grenada

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck at 5:31 pm near Venezuela.

It was felt across TT, Venezuela, Guyana, Grenada. People from St. Lucia and Barbados, St. Vincent have also reported feeling the quake. Tremors shook Newsday's offices on Pembroke Street and there are reports of tremors in Port of Spain, San Fernando and Petit Valley.

Residents in Arima and Carenage report no electricity.

Residents described the earthquake as "massive" in Carapo, with car alarms going off in some parts of the area.

On Fort George, books fell off bookcases and bottles fell off shelves.

The following information was supplied by the UWI Seismic Research Centre- Automatic Earthquake Location:

UWI, SRC - Automatic Earthquake Location

DATE AND TIME:

2018-08-21 5:31 pm (Local Time)

2018-08-21 21:31 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE:

6.8

LOCATION:

Latitude: 10.51N

Longitude: 62.76W

Depth: 73 km

NEARBY CITIES:

55 km ESE of Carúpano, Venezuela

95 km NE of Maturín, Venezuela

131 km SE of Porlamar, Venezuela

If you felt this earthquake, please tell us (http://uwiseismic.com/EarthquakeFeedback.aspx)