6.8 magnitude earthquakes rocks TT, Guyana, Grenada
A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck at 5:31 pm near Venezuela.
It was felt across TT, Venezuela, Guyana, Grenada. People from St. Lucia and Barbados, St. Vincent have also reported feeling the quake. Tremors shook Newsday's offices on Pembroke Street and there are reports of tremors in Port of Spain, San Fernando and Petit Valley.
Residents in Arima and Carenage report no electricity.
Residents described the earthquake as "massive" in Carapo, with car alarms going off in some parts of the area.
On Fort George, books fell off bookcases and bottles fell off shelves.
The following information was supplied by the UWI Seismic Research Centre- Automatic Earthquake Location:
DATE AND TIME:
2018-08-21 5:31 pm (Local Time)
2018-08-21 21:31 (UTC)
MAGNITUDE:
6.8
LOCATION:
Latitude: 10.51N
Longitude: 62.76W
Depth: 73 km
NEARBY CITIES:
55 km ESE of Carúpano, Venezuela
95 km NE of Maturín, Venezuela
131 km SE of Porlamar, Venezuela
