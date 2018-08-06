Griffith appointed as CoP

The Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday announced the appointment of Gary Griffith as the new Commissioner of Police (CoP).

Griffith's appointment was in keeping with the PSC’s mandate to appoint people to hold or act in the office of CoP and Deputy CoP.

Griffith was chosen as top cop when the House of Representatives debated the matter in the Parliament last Monday. Government MPs present all voted for Griffith, while the Opposition abstained.

Stephen Williams has been acting CoP for several years.

As CoP, Griffith will be responsible for directing all strategic activities of the police to promote and achieve higher levels of safety and security for the nation.

The Ministry of National Security was repsonsible for finalising the terms and conditions of Griffith’s contract.