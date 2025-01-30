Lessons from forest and farm

A view of the Pacuare River that borders the property. - Photos by Faraaz Abdool

Faraaz Abdool visits Costa Rica and shares some insights from a farm and forest estate.

The Pacuare River snakes its way through tracts of pristine jungle on its way to Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast. A short distance west of its course is the village of Tres Equis, or Three X’s.

Linking the village to the forest is Finca Tres Equis,

finca being Spanish for “farm.”.This property of 318 hectares strives to be an eco-friendly and sustainable farm, using a model that aspires to a greener future.

Such a vision requires investment and resources which have been running low since the global covid19 shutdowns.

A river runs through

Alfonso Pacheco Revilla explains, “Before our family became stewards of Finca Tres Equis nearly 30 years ago, the land had passed through two other owners after the original proprietor. My father purchased the property, which had primarily been used as a cattle ranch and for agricultural activities such as growing coffee, sugarcane, rice and other short-cycle crops.

"At that time, about two-thirds of the land was pasture and fields, while the remaining third was forest.

"However, the forest was in poor condition due to unregulated logging over the years. Picture a big piece of land, with one gravel road that divides the property in two. When you are at the highest point, you see a very hilly area, with no forest coverage, just grassland. In the background and looking down, you can see mountains and hills, some covered with forest and their different shades of green.

"At the bottom of the property, you have the magnificent Pacuare River and its canyon. This area is the most irregular and difficult to access, so it bears a more preserved forest.

"Today, the trees have grown so tall that there are not many open-view areas, and a thriving canopy has replaced them.

“In the initial stage, during the first eight years, we maintained much of the grassland and pastures to support a small herd of cattle and horses, but we chose not to grow any crops. Instead, we focused on giving the forest the chance to rest and recover. We implemented a strict no-tree-cutting policy and embraced a deep commitment to forest preservation – a philosophy that continues to guide us today.”

Reforestation remains one of the most effective mitigating actions against the climate emergency, and this is solidly at the forefront of the operations at Finca Tres Equis.

The slogan, “Farm and Forest” speaks to a commitment to forest preservation. At present, the forested area of the farm boasts an impressive species list, including several predatory felines (Costa Rica’s largest, the jaguar, is yet to be recorded here, though), as well as a myriad of other fauna, including more than 360 species of birds.

The cocoa forest

After a decade of maintaining a small herd of cattle, Finca Tres Equis bade goodbye to the livestock.

With grazing animals no longer present in the landscape, grasslands slowly gave way to even more forest. Some of these grasslands were sold to a German chocolate company, which then turned the acreage into a “thriving cocoa forest,” as Alfonso puts it.

Careful consideration was given to the company’s philosophy.

“We ensured that their philosophy and practices aligned with our core values of nature protection and conservation, allowing us to preserve the integrity of the forest.”

The chocolate company provides job opportunities to the local community and contributes data about cocoa production and plant varieties other producers may not have easy access to.

Beyond business, partnerships extend to the Cabécar Indigenous community, who share the Pacuare River as a natural border with Finca Tres Equis. The farm provides supplies and facilitates birdwatching workshops with women and children from the community.

Adventure tourism

The property is host to visitors interested in nature-related recreational activities. Overnight stays are accommodated in traditional cottages or contemporary glamping tents. Finca Tres Equis offers something for everyone: “Dive into adventure with activities like horseback riding, birdwatching tours, and our enchanting night walks, affectionately called frog-watching tours. Thrill-seekers can take on the world-renowned Pacuare River, ranked as Costa Rica's number one rafting destination and one of the top ten globally, or embark on guided extreme hikes through untouched wilderness.”

For those who can only visit for a day, it is no less enjoyable. Whether sitting on a giant swing with an unobstructed view of Turrialba Volcano or meandering along one of many trails through verdant valleys in search of one of the world’s rarest macaws, there is almost too much to experience in a single visit.

To complement the farm’s ecotourism offerings, numerous educational workshops are hosted for the community, in the hope that more people will care for the natural world.

Poaching remains a looming problem, however, and much effort goes into deterring potential poachers and wildlife traffickers from interfering with Costa Rica’s valuable flora and fauna.

Challenges and the future

Maintenance costs ultimately add up, and Alfonso is at a crossroads. He is hoping for partners to inject life into the land and vision that his father bought a generation ago.

Finca Tres Equis is currently for sale, looking to attract investors who would uphold the present philosophy of preservation and community partnership.

Alfonso shares the vision of his father, who bought the property “to create an eco-friendly, sustainable lodge, a learning hub for the local community, and a sanctuary where people can reconnect with nature.”

For those who may be in a similar position and contemplating the way forward, Alfonso echoes the dilemma of those who have grown close to nature but lack worldly capital, though they want to hold on to see it remain "forest and farm."

He says, “If you are fortunate enough to own a piece of land, consider developing it in a way that allows your family and the community to thrive. Teach others how to protect and utilise nature sustainably and harmoniously, ensuring its preservation for future generations.”