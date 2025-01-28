'That's how it's done' – Rowley happy with PNM screening

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. - File photo

THE Prime Minister disputed any idea that the PNM had carried out a rapid process of screening for prospective candidates for the upcoming general election, speaking to reporters at Balisier House on January 27 after an evening of screening for four seats.

"We are in the fifth year of the Government and we started screening about a year ago. So there is no rapid pace," Dr Rowley said.

"It was a very even pace."

He said the PNM's screening had begun in Chaguanas and a few other seats in central Trinidad, whose prospective candidates had since been out in the field.

"As we screen people and we are satisfied that we have got a nominee, we put them out in the field. So they are at work."

>

He said in the seats of Port of Spain South and Port of Spain North/St Ann's West there was very little competition and both seats had sitting MPs – Keith Scotland and Stuart Young respectively – so they could be screened a bit late.

"And that is how it is done."

Asked what seats the PNM was eyeing for the election, Rowley replied,"All 41."

He said the PNM's record was to fight every seat in Trinidad and Tobago in every election.

"So we are very proud of that and we will try to keep that tradition going."

He said the three Diego Martin seats would be screened "in the not too distant future," plus the Cumuto/Manzanilla seat for which two nominees – Devica Dhanoo and Jason Saunders – were examined that night but for which screening would be continued.