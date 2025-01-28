Ansa Coatings announces new paint system

Ansa Coatings introduces the PPG Deltron brand to its local and international markets. - Photo courtesy PPG

ANSA Coatings, manufacturer and distributor of Penta, Sissons and Berger products, has announced the introduction of a new refinishing system through the PPG Deltron brand.

In a press release, Ansa Coatings, a subsidiary of the Ansa McAl Group of Companies, said it began the roll-out locally in June last year and to its overseas markets in November.

The company said the process will continue over the next few months.

PPG, a Pittsburgh-based company founded in 1883, supplies and manufactures paints, coatings, optical products, speciality materials, chemicals, glass and fibreglass.

"The refinishing systems provided by the company will combine a comprehensive set of paint products including primers, base coats, clear coats and other chemicals to repaint or restore damaged surfaces on cars completely," Ansa Coatings said, adding the new Deltron brand is a major upgrade to its current products.

"The PPG Deltron NXT system is engineered specifically to provide excellent process efficiency for the production-focused collision centre with a complete range of products to suit any operating requirements and conditions. Additionally, the Deltron brand has long been regarded by painters for its ease of use and repairability, thereby minimising re-dos and further contributing to fast cycle times," the release said.