Bon Accord man charged with murder
POLICE have charged a Bon Accord, Tobago, man for the murder of a man who was set on fire on January 8.
Police said Ezekeil Phillip, 35, is expected to appear in court on January 27.
A release from the police service, said Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, advised investigators on Friday, leading to Phillip’s arrest.
On January 8, Crown Point police received a report of a man engulfed by fire at Gaskin Bay Road, Bon Accord.
The victim, Djan Melville, 30, was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital and a team of officers, led by PCs Phillips and Edwards, found the victim with multiple burns to his body.
Melville later transferred to Trinidad where had been warded at the Port of Spain General Hospital until his death on January 17.
