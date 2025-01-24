Municipal cops issue 81 tickets to drivers in road exercise

- File photo

Municipal police are encouraging the public to adhere to traffic laws to ensure road safety and to avoid penalties.

The advice came after officers from Princes Town and the Rio Claro municipal police stations issued 81 fixed penalty notices in a joint road traffic exercise within five hours on January 22.

The officers also completed 112 field interview forms in the exercise, which took place between 1 pm and 6 pm in the Rio Claro district.

Snr Supt Santana and Supt Guzman co-ordinated the exercise, which ASPs Morris-Garcia and Maraj along with Sgt Ballyram, led.

The police said the exercise ensured compliance with road safety and traffic regulations.

The police said similar exercises will continue as part of ongoing efforts to reduce road accidents and improve safety on the nation’s roads.